Queen Creek Police looking for video in connection with deadly assault

Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they investigate an incident that happened on the night of Oct. 28.

According to a post made on the department's Facebook page on Oct. 30, they are looking for video of subjects or vehicles in an area between Ocotillo Road and Chandler Heights Road, and from Sossaman Road to Hawes Road, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 28.

According to a statement released by Queen Creek Police officials on Oct. 31, the incident resulted in the death of a juvenile.

In that statement, Queen Creek Police officials said they received a 911 call in regards to an assault that happened in a residential area northeast of Sossaman Road and Chandler Heights at around 9:49 p.m. on Oct. 28.

"Officers arrived on scene in approximately three minutes. QCPD discovered a juvenile victim in the roadway of that area and administered life-saving efforts. He was transported to the hospital with

life-threatening injuries. On Monday, Oct. 30 he passed away in the hospital," read a portion of the statement.

Officials did not identify the victim due to their age. They also say no arrests have been made.

Queen Creek Police officials say anyone with information regarding the incident, including video, should contact the department.