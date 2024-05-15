Driver ejected from motorcycle in Mesa crash; famous Las Vegas hotel closes for renovations | Nightly Roundup

From a person ejected from his motorcycle in a crash on the U.S. 60 in Mesa to a worker hurt in an explosion in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

1. Driver ejected from motorcycle in crash in Mesa

Featured article

2. Mirage in Las Vegas set to close for years-long renovation project

Featured article

3. 2 people arrested for renting a dead person's home and selling their cars

Featured article

4. Chad Daybell trial: Prosecution unveils bizarre phone call between Chad and Lori Vallow

Featured article

5. Worker hurt in explosion near TSMC factory in north Phoenix

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight