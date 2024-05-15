Driver ejected from motorcycle in Mesa crash; famous Las Vegas hotel closes for renovations | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a person ejected from his motorcycle in a crash on the U.S. 60 in Mesa to a worker hurt in an explosion in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
1. Driver ejected from motorcycle in crash in Mesa
A motorcycle driver was ejected after reportedly rear-ending someone on US 60 in Mesa on Wednesday and was hit by several cars.
2. Mirage in Las Vegas set to close for years-long renovation project
The end is near for a hotel that has been a Las Vegas Strip icon for decades, but a new hotel is set to take its place in a few years.
3. 2 people arrested for renting a dead person's home and selling their cars
The two are accused of renting out the home of a person who has passed away. They are also accused of stealing three of the dead person's car.
4. Chad Daybell trial: Prosecution unveils bizarre phone call between Chad and Lori Vallow
A bombshell phone call between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, recorded while Vallow was in jail the day before the bodies of her two children were found in Chad's backyard was played for the jury.
5. Worker hurt in explosion near TSMC factory in north Phoenix
Fire crews with multiple agencies are at the scene of a HAZMAT situation in North Phoenix.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 5/15/2024
Get ready for a weekend of triple-digit heat!