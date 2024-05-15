Expand / Collapse search

Driver ejected from motorcycle in Mesa crash; famous Las Vegas hotel closes for renovations | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  May 15, 2024 7:30pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a person ejected from his motorcycle in a crash on the U.S. 60 in Mesa to a worker hurt in an explosion in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

1. Driver ejected from motorcycle in crash in Mesa

Featured

Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars
article

Motorcyclist ejected on US 60 in Mesa and hit by several cars

A motorcycle driver was ejected after reportedly rear-ending someone on US 60 in Mesa on Wednesday and was hit by several cars.

2. Mirage in Las Vegas set to close for years-long renovation project

Featured

Mirage: Las Vegas Strip hotel to close for years-long transformation project
article

Mirage: Las Vegas Strip hotel to close for years-long transformation project

The end is near for a hotel that has been a Las Vegas Strip icon for decades, but a new hotel is set to take its place in a few years.

3. 2 people arrested for renting a dead person's home and selling their cars

Featured

2 arrested for renting out dead person's home and selling their cars: MCSO
article

2 arrested for renting out dead person's home and selling their cars: MCSO

The two are accused of renting out the home of a person who has passed away. They are also accused of stealing three of the dead person's car.

4. Chad Daybell trial: Prosecution unveils bizarre phone call between Chad and Lori Vallow

Featured

Chad Daybell trial: Shocking phone call played between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell
article

Chad Daybell trial: Shocking phone call played between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell

A bombshell phone call between Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, recorded while Vallow was in jail the day before the bodies of her two children were found in Chad's backyard was played for the jury.

5. Worker hurt in explosion near TSMC factory in north Phoenix

Featured

Worker hurt following explosion in north Phoenix: FD
article

Worker hurt following explosion in north Phoenix: FD

Fire crews with multiple agencies are at the scene of a HAZMAT situation in North Phoenix.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 5/15/2024

Get ready for a weekend of triple-digit heat!