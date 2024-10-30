Phoenix PD identifies man killed in 2-car crash

The Brief A 56-year-old man was killed in a Phoenix crash on Oct. 29. The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Impairment isn't believed to be a factor.



A man was killed in a west Phoenix crash on Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

"Preliminary information suggests that unit 1 a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling eastbound on Thomas Road at a high speed when the vehicle collided with unit 2 a sedan.

Unit 2 the sedan operated by a 56-year-old male was traveling northbound on 73rd Lane when the driver attempted to turn west onto Thomas Road and was struck by unit 1," Phoenix Police Sgt. Mayra Reeson said in a news release on Oct. 30.

Kevin James Clark, 56, died at the scene of the crash. The other driver wasn't identified.

Investigators don't believe impairment is a factor.

"Final charging decision will be made once the collision reconstruction is completed," police said.

No further information is available.