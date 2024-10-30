1 dead, 2 hurt in west Phoenix shooting, police say

The Brief An unidentified person was killed in a shooting near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road. Two other people were hurt in the shooting. It's unknown if a suspect is in custody.



A shooting early Wednesday morning in west Phoenix left one person dead and two others hurt.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 30 near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the scene and found three victims. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

Another man and a woman were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown if any suspects are in custody.

Roads near the shooting scene have been blocked off. The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.