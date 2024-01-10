Expand / Collapse search
PCSO arrests Gilbert man following teen's assault in San Tan Valley

By
Published 
Updated 1:09PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident on Nov. 18, 2023 that left a teen injured.

According to a statement released by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 10, Jacob Pennington of Gilbert was arrest for his alleged involvement in the case, which happened in a desert area near Wagon Wheel Road and Sun Dance Drive in San Tan Valley.

Jacob Pennington

Jacob Pennington

"A 16-year-old male victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical treatment. He was not able to immediately identify his attackers," read a portion of PCSO's statement. "A video of the incident was later posted to social media. A Detective from our Criminal Investigations Bureau was assigned to the case and worked to interview witnesses and identify all individuals present that evening."

Officials with PCSO have posted the video on their social media page.

An investigation, according to officials, remains ongoing. Officials also say more arrests are possible.

"The Detective assigned to this case is also assigned to an information sharing group led by Gilbert PD to ensure cooperative efforts for any overlapping investigations," read a portion of the statement.

While the two cases do not appear to be linked, Pennington's arrest was announced on the same day Gilbert Police officials announced the arrest of 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic in connection with his alleged involvement in an assault and robbery incident that happened at a Gilbert parking lot in August 2023. Fantastic was arrested on Jan. 9.

Where the incident happened