3 indicted in Gilbert parking garage assault: MCAO

Three people have been indicted in connection to a teen violence incident in Gilbert, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced.

Gage Garrison, 19, Kyler Renner, 18, and a 17-year-old are accused of aggravated assault at a parking garage near Gilbert and Elliot Roads on Dec. 3, 2022.

Gage Garrison (left) and Kyler Renner (MCSO)

"The indictments announced for the defendants above are independent of the submittals received for the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord," MCAO said.