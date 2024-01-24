Teen violence: New arrests made in connection with Gilbert incidents

As Gilbert continues to deal with a number of teen violence cases, officials with the town's police department announced three new arrests in connection with the cases on Jan. 24.

According to a brief statement, police say they have arrested three people. Of the three people arrested, one is a 17-year-old juvenile. The other two were identified as:

Gage Garrison, 19

Kyler Renner, 18

Renner, according to Gilbert Police officials, was arrested in connection with two cases: an assault outside of a home in the area of Higley and Riggs Roads on Nov. 22, 2022 and an assault at a parking garage near Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road on Dec. 3, 2022.

Investigators say Garrison and the unidentified teen were both arrested in connection with the incident at Vaughn and Gilbert. The case was left inactive until December 2023, when Gilbert Police received a video of what allegedly happened.

An investigation remains ongoing.

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, with at least one incident in the Far East Valley turning deadly.

The deadly incident happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and resulted in the death of Preston Lord. Queen Creek Police officials are investigating the case.

Besides the two cases mentioned above, Gilbert Police officials are also investigating a number of other cases, including a parking lot assault incident that happened on Aug. 18, 2023. Four people, including two juveniles, have been arrested in connection with that case. Of the four arrested, two of them have been indicted: 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic and 18-year-old Aris Arredondo.