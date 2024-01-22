Teen violence: 2nd suspect indicted in Gilbert parking lot assault case

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced a second indictment in connection with a parking lot assault case in Gilbert that left a teen injured.

Aris Arredondo

According to a brief statement, 18-year-old Aris Michael Arredondo has been indicted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault. Both crimes are felonies under Arizona law.

Read More: Teen violence: What to know as Arizona communities deal with increase in crimes targeting young people

Arredondo's indictment was announced days after another suspect in the case, Christopher Fantastic, was indicted. In Fantastic's court documents, investigators allege that he "punched the victim multiple times while the victim was on the ground in the parking lot and appeared to be shielding himself from the attack with his arms," based on a video police received. Fantastic also allegedly "kicked and stomped on the victim multiple times while the victim was still on the ground."

"As this occurred, multiple other subjects in the video also punched and kicked the victim," read a portion of the court documents.

Besides Arredondo and Fantastic, two other people, both 16-year-olds, have been arrested in connection with what happened.

Victim's parents speak out

We have spoken with the father and mother of the victim prior to the latest developments in the case.

According to the victim's father, his son suffered internal kidney damage as a result of the incident. The father also said he has spent $15,000 in medical costs for his son, thus far, and that his son was sent overseas afterwards for safety.

"I moved to Gilbert because it was ranked the safest city in Arizona and the second safest city in the United States. And they had the best school. So you know, that was the reason I came here. So for this all being uncovered is very disheartening. And I'm just amazed that nothing's happened sooner," said Richard Kuehner.

"It was just so overwhelming," said the victim's mother. "It was like a tsunami wave that truly just rocked our world, and we're still trying to, like, come out of it."

Fantastic has also been arrested in connection with a separate violent incident in Mesa.