Teen violence: Gilbert assault suspect arrested again in connection with separate attack

A man who was arrested in connection with a teen violence-related incident in the East Valley has been arrested in connection with a separate East Valley incident.

According to a statement released by Mesa Police officials on Jan. 17, 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic was arrested for alleged aggravated assault, stemming from an attack against a teen that happened in May 2023.

"On May 29, 2023, Mesa police officers responded to the area of Val Vista and Southern for reports of a fight involving 30-40 juveniles and young adults. When officers arrived, multiple people scattered in different directions; however, some remained and spoke to officers, but did not provide any information about a fight," read a portion of the statement.

Mesa Police officials said on Jan. 4, 2024, a report was made with Mesa Poliec in regards the fight.

"Video evidence was provided and used in collaboration with witness accounts of the attack to identify a 17-year-old suspect, who Mesa police officers arrested on January 11, 2024, and 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic, who officers arrested on January 16, 2024," read a portion of the statement.

Fantastic's second arrest came just days after his arrest by Gilbert Police on Jan. 9. In a statement released on Jan. 10, Gilbert Police officials said Fantastic was arrested for his alleged involvement in a violent Aug. 18, 2023 incident at a parking lot near Williams Field Road and Market Street.

Three other people, including two 16-year-olds, were also arrested in connection with the Gilbert incident.

Gilbert rocked by ‘Gilbert Goons' controversy

Christopher Fantastic (Courtesy: Gilbert Police)

Fantastic's arrest came as the Gilbert community grapples with the fallout from teen violence, including those associated with the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons’ group.

Previously, on Dec. 22, 2023, police released a number of photos that they say are connected with the incident that they say Fantastic is allegedly connected to. The photos were of a low resolution, but some of them show a group of people involved in what appears to be a fight. In one photo, a person's face can clearly be seen.

At the time, Gilbert Police officials did not appear to officially link the incident to the so-called "Gilbert Goons" group. However, officials have since said the department is "working with the Arizona Gang & Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM), the Mesa Police Department Gang Unit, the Queen Creek Police Department, the Chandler Police Department, and the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to thoroughly investigate any individuals self-proclaiming or being affiliated by others as being associated with the term 'Gilbert Goons.'"

"Initially, Gilbert PD did not have any reports where the victims or the suspects referred to "Gilbert Goons"; however, in recent information received from victims there are references to their assailants as being associated with "Gilbert Goons,'" a portion of Gilbert Police's website reads.

The investigation, according to Gilbert Police officials, will determine if the so-called ‘Gilbert Goons’ can be classified as a criminal street gang under Arizona law.