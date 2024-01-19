Teen violence: MCAO indicts suspect in Gilbert assault incident

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced an indictment in connection with a teen violence incident in the East Valley in 2023.

According to a brief statement, 18-year-old Christopher Fantastic has been indicted on a count of aggravated robbery and a count of aggravated assault. Both counts are felonies.

Christopher Fantastic (Courtesy: Gilbert Police)

"The indictment stems from an incident in Gilbert on August 18, 2023, at a fast-food restaurant in which the defendant is accused of punching a victim while the victim was on the ground," read a portion of the brief statement.

Fantastic has also been arrested in connection with a separate violent incident in Mesa.

(This story is developing. Please check back for further updates)