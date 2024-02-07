Teen violence: 2 more arrests made; new charges filed for man living out of state

Gilbert Police announced new arrests in connection with a teen violence case that happened in late 2022.

In a brief statement, a police spokesperson said they arrested 19-year-old Gage Garrison and 18-year-old Cody Kostoryz in connection with an assault case that happened at a home near Higley and Elliot on Dec. 17, 2022. Both are accused of aggravated assault and burglary.

In addition, Gilbert Police say charges have been submitted against 18-year-old Nolan Russell in this case. Russell, who lives out-of-state, is accused of burglary, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

"We requested that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office seek an arrest warrant with nationwide extradition upon charging," read a portion of the statement.

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

Gage Garrison

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, with at least one incident, as mentioned above, having a deadly outcome.

The deadly incident happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and Queen Creek Police detectives are investigating the case.

The announcement by Gilbert Police came on the same day MCAO announced the indictment of two people in connection with a separate 2022 teen violence incident.