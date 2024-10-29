Teen, 2 others arrested in connection with Arizona Mills shooting: Tempe PD

The Brief Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at Arizona Mills The shooting happened on Sept. 13, 2024 The suspects are accused of committing a number of felonies



Tempe Police officials say they have made arrests in connection with a shooting at the Arizona Mills mall.

In a statement released on Oct. 29, police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Gabriel Victor Garcia, 22-year-old Marvin Hooks, and a 16-year-old.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Sept. 13.

"Thankfully, no community members were hurt. The shooting caused minor damage inside the mall," read a portion of the statement.

Surveillance video taken during the incident shows the moments when shouting began in the food court. Then several shots ring out, one after the other. Employees were seen ducking behind the counter and then crawling to the back, trying to get away from the scene, and bullet holes are visible on one restaurant's signage.

As for the suspects, the 16-year-old and Garcia are accused of aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. The 16-year-old is also accused of being a minor in possession of a firearm, which is a felony.

For Hooks, Tempe Police say he is accused of felony conspiracy.