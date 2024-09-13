Expand / Collapse search

Police close off Arizona Mills in Tempe for shooting investigation

Updated  September 13, 2024 9:15pm MST
Police investigate shooting incident at Arizona Mills

A contingent of police swarmed Arizona Mills in Tempe amid reports of a shooting incident at the mall. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has the latest.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe have closed off parts of Arizona Mills to investigate a shooting incident.

In a release, police made clear the event was not an active shooter situation. 

Police say that they have not found anyone with injuries  but are still working to clear the mall.

(Image captured by SkyFOX)

They asked people to stay away from the area and said that more information would be provided shortly. 

Dozens of police vehicles were seen at the mall as of 8 p.m. on Sept. 13.

No information regarding the number of suspects or victims has been provided.