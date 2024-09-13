Police close off Arizona Mills in Tempe for shooting investigation

The Brief Police closed Arizona Mills in Tempe for a shooting investigation. According to police, the shooting threat was no longer active but police were asking the public to avoid the area for the investigation.



Police in Tempe have closed off parts of Arizona Mills to investigate a shooting incident.

In a release, police made clear the event was not an active shooter situation.

Police say that they have not found anyone with injuries but are still working to clear the mall.

(Image captured by SkyFOX)

They asked people to stay away from the area and said that more information would be provided shortly.

Dozens of police vehicles were seen at the mall as of 8 p.m. on Sept. 13.

No information regarding the number of suspects or victims has been provided.