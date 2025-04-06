EmpoweRanch uses the outdoors as therapy

The Brief EmpoweRanch believes in using the outdoors as a therapeutic way to heal. It uses gardening, animal coops and more to help those with all abilities to target their pain and turn it into their own empowerment.



A nonprofit is turning the great outdoors into a classroom.

What we know:

EmpoweRanch is helping people of all ages and backgrounds through outdoor therapy.

Volunteers at EmpoweRanch are rolling up their sleeves and getting a little dirty, putting together a garden that serves underserved populations.

"So the process of actually getting your hands dirty in the soil, growing, pruning, planting, we're able to incorporate that into our programming to help teach people to work through their healing process," Jessica Voss, founder and executive director of EmpoweRanch, said.

She says the nonprofit in south Phoenix provides outdoor therapeutic recreation and education for all. Serving veterans, adults and children with and without disabilities, even bilingual groups, to name a few.

What they're saying:

Her goal is to make these services accessible to everybody.

"I know the impact that the outdoors, nature and animals can make on healing and growth," Voss said. "I firmly believe that everybody should have the opportunity to experience that."

The garden and animal coop couldn't be made possible without the help of volunteers, including members of the Howard Hughes team taking time out of their day to help with their chicken coop and other activities around EmpoweRanch.

"The mission of EmpoweRanch specifically aligns with our culture of being inclusive and supporting individuals with all abilities," said Kimberly Banach, senior director of marketing for the Phoenix Region of Howard Hughes.

EmpoweRanch is meant to be used as a therapeutic tool and Voss says they're always looking for volunteers to help support their mission of healing and education for a stronger future for those of all ages.