Cactus High School revamps its campus pond that serves several roles

An outdoor feature at Cactus High School is getting some much-needed TLC.

What we know:

The campus pond is meant to be a space for students to relax and unwind in between classes, but it wasn't in the best shape.

"It wasn't quite functional. So our water fountains weren't able to really work and function appropriately. This was really filled up with a lot of rocks and dirt. When we introduced the tortoise and the bunnies back here, it just kind of through the space into a little of disrepair," Breanna Malmos, a chemistry and physics teacher at Cactus High School, said.

Now, it's getting a much-needed makeover, thanks to the help of Arizona Game and Fish for the grant, and construction companies at Banner Health and across the Valley.

They all teamed up with Cactus High seniors on the project.

"When we came here, it was nothing but dirt. The pond wasn't working, there was a lot of algae and the space was in a little bit of disarray. Now, it's something where it can serve as a lunch area, as well as a science lab for students, so that's very fulfilling," said Pradeep Dugar, project executive at Banner Health.

Big picture view:

The transformation gives their animals a burrowing space, and restores functionality back to the river. Making the once dusty and non-functional space a go-to hangout spot.

The class of 2025 says this is their gift, hoping to leave a legacy at the school.

"As a senior in high school, I know that school can just be super stressful, and it can have an impact on your mental health. So, having that space that a student can come and just relax and just calm down and come with their friends and just talk is super, super important for someone that's going to school every single day," Haley Bartholomew, a senior at Cactus High School, said.

Students now have a thriving resource to look at every day.

It's not only educational where they can learn about the ecosystem, but a spot to take a load off and enjoy the outdoors.