Tesla car involved in Flagstaff road rage incident: PD

The Brief Flagstaff Police say 33-year-old Robert Artherton has been arrested via a criminal citation, in connection with a road rage incident. The incident, which happened on March 19, involved a Tesla vehicle. Police said "no additional details regarding the motives behind the incident were provided."



Police in Flagstaff announced on March 30 that an arrest has been made in connection with a road rage incident involving a Tesla vehicle earlier in the month.

What we know:

In a statement, police said officers responded to reports of "a road rage incident that escalated into a violent encounter" at around 12:30 p.m. on March 19.

Investigators said the incident, which involved a Tesla and a Chevrolet Cavalier, began in an area near Butler Avenue and Milton Road, and continued east along Route 66. Officials did not otherwise identify the exact model of the Tesla involved.

"The driver of the Cavalier, later identified as Robert Artherton, 33, of Flagstaff, drove in front of the Tesla, causing both vehicles to stop in the roadway," read a portion of the statement. Mr. Artherton exited his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the Tesla. A confrontation ensued, with conflicting accounts from those involved as to what transpired."

Both drivers, according to police, suffered minor injuries.

"All parties involved allege that the incident was triggered by driving behaviors, honking, and disorderly hand gestures," officials wrote.

"Mr. Artherton was arrested via a criminal citation for disorderly conduct, assault, and aggressive driving in lieu of detention due to seeking medical attention for an injury to his hand," read a portion of the statement.

Tesla at center of recent controversy due to company owner

While Flagstaff Police officials said "no additional details regarding the motives behind the incident were provided" at this time, Tesla has been at the center of controversy recently due to political activities involving the company's owner, Elon Musk.

The backstory:

On March 19, the Associated Press reported that attacks on property carrying the Tesla logo have happened across the U.S. and overseas. Protests have also taken place outside Tesla dealers for the same reason.

The demonstrations are part of a growing backlash in North America and Europe to Musk’s role as the head of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he has gained access to sensitive data and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending.