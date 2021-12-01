Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas
The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California, to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Nov 24.
Hertz to lease 50,000 Teslas to Uber drivers
Uber announced a deal with Hertz on Wednesday that will make up to 50,000 Teslas available to Uber drivers by 2023.
Traumatized by his time at Tesla, ex-worker awarded $137M now drives bus for AC Transit
A former Tesla contractor asked for $101 million in damages for racial abuse he said he endured while working for the electric car maker. Instead, a jury in San Francisco ordered Telsa to pay him $137 million.