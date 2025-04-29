Cybertruck arson suspect had handwritten map of Tesla dealership: court documents

article

We're learning more about the man suspected of setting a Cybertruck on fire at an East Valley Tesla dealership.

The backstory:

The incident happened early Monday morning in Mesa, near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue. Police say they responded to the scene after receiving reports of an explosion.

"Additional callers reported smoke and flames coming from an area near the building, which ultimately was found to be a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck," police said.

Firefighters responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Video from the scene showed the misspelled word "thief" painted on the side of a building.

Suspect found nearby, arrested

During their investigation, police say officers noticed a suspicious van parked nearby. Officers observed a bicyclist riding up to the van and opening the door.

The bicyclist was contacted by police and identified as 35-year-old Ian Moses.

"The Tesla Security Center provided photo evidence of the arson suspect and officers were able to match the photo to Moses," police said.

Moses was arrested and booked into jail. He's accused of arson.

Suspect had map, used fire starter logs: court docs

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, Moses was caught on video at the dealership carrying a backpack and a red plastic gas container.

"During the videos, the male placed what appeared to be fire starter logs next to three areas on the outside wall of the subject Tesla dealership," court documents read.

Shortly after, Moses allegedly poured liquid from the gas container onto the fire starter logs, the dealership wall and the Cybertruck.

"At approximately 1:38 a.m., it appears that the male then used a lighter device to ignite the starter logs; leading a fire that engulfed the silver Cybertruck," court documents read.

Authorities also said Moses was captured on video running from the Cybertruck and leaving the scene on a bicycle.

Following his arrest, police say officers found a backpack in Moses' van that matched the backpack that was seen on video. Inside the backpack, police say they found a black mask, a red gas can, a lighter and a black can of spray paint.

A handwritten map of the dealership was also found.

"The handwritten map depicted the location of the subject Tesla dealership as a box with a letter ‘T’," court documents read.

Suspect faces federal charges

What's next:

On April 29, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that federal charges would be brought against Moses.

"Today we are pleased to announce federal charges against a Tesla attacker arrested in Arizona," Bondi wrote on X. "If you engage in domestic terrorism, this Department of Justice will find you, follow the facts, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law. No negotiating."

Last month, the FBI launched a task force following a series of attacks on Tesla vehicles at dealerships and charging stations across the country.

