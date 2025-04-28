Mesa Tesla dealership fire is possible arson, police say

The Brief A fire at a Tesla dealership near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue is being investigated as possible arson. No injuries were reported in the fire. The FBI recently launched a task force in response to attacks on Teslas nationwide.



A fire at a Mesa Tesla dealership is being investigated as possible arson, police said.

What we know:

The fire broke out on April 28 near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue.

"This was a fire that is being investigated as a possible arson," Mesa Police said.

In addition to police and firefighters, investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene.

Video from the scene showed the misspelled word "thief" painted on the side of a building. A Cybertruck was also burned in the fire.

A Cybertruck was burned in a fire at a Tesla dealership in Mesa on April 28 near Sossaman Road and Southern Avenue. Police say the fire is possible arson.

No injuries were reported.

Hampton Avenue is restricted in the area due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information on possible suspects. It's unclear how much property was damaged in the fire.

Recent crimes involving Teslas nationwide

Dig deeper:

Multiple investigations have taken place following recent Tesla vandalism incidents nationwide.

Last month, the FBI launched a task force following a series of attacks on Tesla vehicles at dealerships and charging stations across the country.

Map of where the fire happened