Protest against Elon Musk and DOGE seen outside of Phoenix Tesla dealership

Protests against Elon Musk are breaking out across the country.

In Phoenix, people took to the sidewalks around a Tesla dealership to stand against Musk and DOGE.

The protest was sponsored by a group from Seattle, Wash. known as the "Troublemakers".

Their website says they "Resist corporations, governments and institutions" from destroying the planet through "racial capitalism and neocolonialism".

Local perspective:

Protestors say they're fighting back against Musk, who they say is taking apart the federal government.

"Elon Musk claims that he is there for efficiency when, in actuality, he's taken that chainsaw instead of a scalpel to necessary services," said Brent Peak, Co-chair of Northwest Valley Indivisble.

The campaign is calling for people to sell their Tesla vehicles and stocks to denounce Musk.

The other side:

But on the other side of 19th Avenue, supporters of Elon Musk and the Trump administration say this is what they voted for.

"What Musk is doing and what Trump is doing is making the federal government smaller and giving power back to the states. That's why he's eliminating the Department of Education on the federal level and giving it back to the states. Then that will come back to the communities," said Vietnam War combat veteran Mark Del Maestro.

Big picture view:

Musk and members of his DOGE team sat down with Fox's Brett Baier this week and say they're confident they'll find a trillion dollars worth of waste, fraud and abuse.

Meanwhile, Democrats say the Trump administration hasn't shown any proof.

Map of where the protest happened: