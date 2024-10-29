School resource officer accused of domestic violence-related offenses: Buckeye PD

article

Officials with the Buckeye Police Department say one of their school resource officers has been arrested.

The arrest was announced in a statement released on the afternoon of Oct. 29.

"The Buckeye Police Department has learned School Resource Officer David Ellison was arrested last night by Goodyear Police on domestic violence related charges against a family member," read a portion of the statement. "These allegations are troubling and do not align with our core values of integrity, safety, respect and compassion."

Goodyear Police reveal details in case

In a separate statement, Goodyear Police say their officers responded to a 911 call from a home near the intersection of Hillside Drive and Estrella Parkway on the night of Oct. 28.

"The initial call was from a juvenile male, who reported being physically assaulted by his father before the call was disconnected," read a portion of the statement.

Per investigators, officers who arrived at the scene found a 15-year-old with visible injuries.

"Officers also encountered the suspect, David Ellison, in the driveway, displaying visible injuries and appearing highly intoxicated," read a portion of Goodyear Police's statement. "According to the victim’s statement, an argument had escalated to physical violence, which witnesses confirmed through hearing raised voices."

Goodyear Police say Ellison was taken into custody and accused of assault and disorderly conduct.

Ellison placed on leave

Police in Buckeye said they are cooperating with the criminal investigation, which is being conducted by Goodyear Police. The matter is also the subject of an internal investigation.

"Officer Ellison has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of these investigations, which is standard protocol," read a portion of Buckeye Police's statement.

Per the statement, Ellison had served for more than a decade as a school resource officer at Verrado High School.

"We have notified the school district and have designated an officer to take over SRO duties at Verrado High School," read a part of the statement.