Teen violence: 2 more suspects indicted, officials with MCAO say

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has announced two more indictments in connection with a teen violence incident that happened over a year ago.

In a statement published on their website, officials with MCAO identified the two suspects indicted as 17-year-old Tyler Allen Freeman and 18-year-old William Owen Hines.

"The two defendants are accused of assaulting a victim at a party on November 22, 2022," read a part of the statement.

Tyler Freeman (left) and William Hines (right)

An MCAO spokesperson said Freeman is accused of the following:

Aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, a Class 3 dangerous felony

Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 felony

Assault, a Class 3 misdemeanor

The spokesperson also said Hines is accused of a count of felony aggravated assault.

"The indictments announced for the defendants above are independent of the submittals received for the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord," read a portion of the statement.

Read More: Teen violence: Here's a list of suspects authorities have arrested

Featured article

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, with at least one incident, as mentioned above, having a deadly outcome.

Read More: Teen violence: What to know as Arizona communities deal with increase in crimes targeting young people

The deadly incident happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and Queen Creek Police detectives are investigating the case.

The announcement by MCAO came a day after three people, including a 17-year-old, were indicted in connection with a teen violence incident that happened at a parking garage in Gilbert.