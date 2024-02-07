Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM MST until MON 8:00 AM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM MST until THU 3:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Teen violence: 2 more suspects indicted, officials with MCAO say

By
Published 
Updated 6:26PM
Teen Violence
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has announced two more indictments in connection with a teen violence incident that happened over a year ago.

In a statement published on their website, officials with MCAO identified the two suspects indicted as 17-year-old Tyler Allen Freeman and 18-year-old William Owen Hines.

"The two defendants are accused of assaulting a victim at a party on November 22, 2022," read a part of the statement.

Tyler Freeman (left) and William Hines (right)

Tyler Freeman (left) and William Hines (right)

An MCAO spokesperson said Freeman is accused of the following:

  • Aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, a Class 3 dangerous felony
  • Aggravated Assault, a Class 6 felony
  • Assault, a Class 3 misdemeanor

The spokesperson also said Hines is accused of a count of felony aggravated assault.

"The indictments announced for the defendants above are independent of the submittals received for the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord," read a portion of the statement.

Read More: Teen violence: Here's a list of suspects authorities have arrested

Featured

Teen violence: 2 more arrests made; new charges filed for man living out of state
article

Teen violence: 2 more arrests made; new charges filed for man living out of state

2 more people have been arrested, according to Gilbert Police officials, in connection with a teen violence incident that happened over a year ago in the East Valley town.

East Valley rocked by teen violence fallout

For months, various communities in Arizona have been dealing with violent incidents involving teens, with at least one incident, as mentioned above, having a deadly outcome.

Read More: Teen violence: What to know as Arizona communities deal with increase in crimes targeting young people

The deadly incident happened in Queen Creek in October 2023, and Queen Creek Police detectives are investigating the case.

The announcement by MCAO came a day after three people, including a 17-year-old, were indicted in connection with a teen violence incident that happened at a parking garage in Gilbert.