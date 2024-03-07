Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord: 7th suspect in AZ teen's murder case in custody

Updated March 8, 2024 11:21AM
PHOENIX - Another suspect in the Preston Lord murder case is in custody.

Officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have confirmed that Treston Billey is the person who is now in law enforcement custody.

In a separate statement, officials with Queen Creek Police say Billey was booked on an outstanding warrant related to the case. A spokesperson with MCAO said Billey is facing charges of aggravated robbery, first-degree murder and/or second-degree murder in the alternative, and kidnapping.

Image 1 of 2

Talyn Vigil, Treston Billey, Dominic Turn, Taylor Sherman and William Hines have been arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

This latest development comes after six people were indicted in Preston's death. From Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, authorities announced that Dominic Turner, William Hines, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil, Taylor Sherman, and Jacob Meisner were indicted. All six suspects are accused of first-degree murder and kidnapping, and some are indicted on additional charges.

Also Read: Teen violence: Here's a list of suspects authorities have arrested

Lord, 16, was assaulted during a Halloween party on Oct. 28. He died two days later at a hospital. His murder case is one of a number of cases involving teen violence in the East Valley.

Community gathers for emotional vigil

Preston Lord: Community gathers for vigil

On the same night MCAO announced that a 7th suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Preston Lord, community members gathered in Queen Creek to remember the slain teen in an emotional vigil. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

On the night of Mar. 7, the same night MCAO announced that Billey was in custody, an emotional vigil to honor Preston took place in Queen Creek.

"Tonight we are gathering, in a positive manner as a community, to show our support and love for the Lords," said Kristine Brennan.

"Preston was taken before he knew how it felt to graduate high school, to graduate college, meet the love of his life, or meet the children he would have had," said one of the speakers in the vigil.

The event gave a chance for the community to come together to embrace, grieve, and pray.

"We thought that the best place to honor Preston and take back his life is where his life was taken, where we are here today," said Angela Roggers.

The arrests made in Preston's murder were on the minds of people at the vigil.

"We were waiting for this for four months, 18 weeks, four days," said Scott Myers.

"This has been an emotional journey that we’ve had to endure," said Preston's stepmother. "No parent should have to say goodbye to their child or place them in the earth. No parent should have to walk by an empty bedroom where there used to be joy and life."