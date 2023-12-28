Expand / Collapse search

Preston Lord case: Queen Creek PD submits charges against 7 people

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The Queen Creek Police Department confirms charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven people related to the homicide investigation from October 28.

QCPD says MCAO is reviewing the submitted charges.

"While charges have been submitted, the investigation continues and the public is encouraged to submit any new tips to to https://p3tips.com/952. I want to reiterate that our focus continues to be getting justice for Preston Lord," said QCPD's Chief Randy Brice.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

