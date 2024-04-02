East Valley assault victim from 2013 speaks out against rise in youth violence

Over ten years ago, 20-year-old Haley Dye was rushed to the hospital after being severely beaten by a group of people at a party in Queen Creek.

She shared her story a decade later to sympathize with the victims in recent teen violence cases reported in the east Valley.

"I was jumped. I was beaten and assaulted at the party and I almost died," Dye said. "My ankle was stomped on until it was broken. I had a subdural hematoma from getting a glass handle of alcohol broken over my head. I had a shotgun put in my face."

Trish Horn - Haley's mom - was by her daughter's side for months in the ICU.

"Her whole body (was) bruised (and) swollen," Horn said.

Haley was placed in a medically induced coma and the physical recovery took months.

"She needed 24-hour care for a long time," Horn said. "I think I took 2 months off work."

The emotional trauma, however, lingered for years. Dye outlined her struggle with addiction in the aftermath of the attack and how long the road to recovery took her.

"I really struggled with drug addiction and alcohol addiction after and in the midst of when all this happened. I had just started singing. I was in beauty school doing all these things that I had to give up. So I had lost this sense of identity and, honestly, the care to do it," she said.

Between 2018 and 2023, Haley got the care she needed to get back to her passions. She is now 10 months sober.

She is now a country artist, sharing the stage with her dad.

"When I'm up there, I feel like a star. I love it. I'm just really grateful because I couldn't have done this if I hadn't gotten sober," Dye said.

She's speaking out in hopes that her story helps someone else.

"I just don't want anyone to have to go through what I went through. People need to be heard and things need to be done. Justice needs to be served."