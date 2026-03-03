2 accused of stealing Gilbert boy's e-bike at gunpoint

article

The Brief Two suspects accused of robbing a 12-year-old Gilbert boy and stealing his e-bike have been charged, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on March 3. The alleged incident happened on Feb. 6 near Greenfield and Elliot Roads. The boy told police one of the suspects pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him if he didn't give him his e-bike. The suspect accused of pointing the gun, 18-year-old Dyllin Keys, was indicted on multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.



Two people accused of robbing a Gilbert 12-year-old boy at gunpoint and stealing his e-bike have been charged, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened on Feb. 6 near Greenfield and Elliot Roads.

Gilbert Police say the boy was confronted by two males, one of whom allegedly threatened the boy with a gun, demanding the e-bike.

Following the robbery, police say the boy called 911 and minutes later, officers found 18-year-old Dyllin Keys riding the e-bike and took him into custody. Keys also had a handgun.

The second suspect, a 14-year-old boy, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Dig deeper:

Keys was arrested and booked into jail. He's since been indicted on multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and misconduct involving weapons, MCAO said. Keys is being held on a $50,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for June.

The second suspect was charged with aggravated robbery.

‘He stole my bike’

What they're saying:

Police released the victim's 911 call and video of Keys' arrest.

"Pulled a gun on me and stole my bike," the boy said in the 911 call. "I worked so hard for that."

"The relentless pursuit of those who victimize our citizens is more than a mission statement," police said.

Map of where the incident happened: