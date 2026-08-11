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Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
3
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:27 AM MST until TUE 12:15 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County

Seen on TV: August 11

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated August 11, 2026 10:25 AM MST Published August 11, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The Strawberry Inn

The Lunch Lounge 

Arizona Autism Family Medicine

Wildlife World Zoo

Visit Arizona

Children's Art Classes in North Scottsdale

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews