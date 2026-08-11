Seen on TV: August 11
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Tuesday, August 11, 2026
The Strawberry Inn
- 5973 Arizona Highway 87
- Strawberry, AZ 85544
- https://www.thestrawberryinn.com/
The Lunch Lounge
- 501 N. 44th St., #175
- Phoenix, AZ 85008
- https://thelunchlounge.com/
Arizona Autism Family Medicine
- 1430 E. Indian School Rd., Suite 230
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- www.valledelsol.com
Wildlife World Zoo
- 16501 W. Northern Ave.
- Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
- https://www.wildlifeworld.com/
Visit Arizona
Children's Art Classes in North Scottsdale
- 10701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 107
- Scottsdale, AZ 85254
- https://az-nscottsdale.childrensartclasses.com/