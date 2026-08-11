Seen on TV: August 11

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Tuesday, August 11, 2026

The Strawberry Inn

5973 Arizona Highway 87

Strawberry, AZ 85544

https://www.thestrawberryinn.com/

The Lunch Lounge

501 N. 44th St., #175

Phoenix, AZ 85008

https://thelunchlounge.com/

Arizona Autism Family Medicine

1430 E. Indian School Rd., Suite 230

Phoenix, AZ 85013

www.valledelsol.com

Wildlife World Zoo

16501 W. Northern Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

https://www.wildlifeworld.com/

Visit Arizona

Children's Art Classes in North Scottsdale

10701 N. Scottsdale Rd., Suite 107

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

https://az-nscottsdale.childrensartclasses.com/

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