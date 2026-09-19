Fridge full of dynamite blown up by Arizona bomb squad

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The Brief Ranch owners in Greenlee County discovered a stash of decades-old, highly unstable dynamite abandoned inside an old refrigerator. Because aging explosives become extremely sensitive and dangerous to move, the Arizona DPS Bomb Squad was called in to manage the threat. Experts safely detonated the volatile materials directly on the property.



Talk about an explosive discovery!

A routine day on a Greenlee County ranch turned into an explosive emergency when property owners discovered a massive stash of decaying dynamite hidden inside an old refrigerator.

What we know:

The shocking find at the Subia Ranch near Clifton brought the Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad rushing to the scene. Experts quickly determined the unstable, decades-old explosives were far too dangerous to transport and had to be blown up right on site.

"We have discovered a large amount of dynamite in an old refrigerator, and we brought the bomb squad in," Greenlee County Sheriff Eric Ellison said from the scene.

Watch the explosion below!

Local perspective:

Authorities noted that back in the 1960s and 1970s, dynamite was sold over the counter at local hardware stores. That ease of access left countless rural properties across the state harboring forgotten, highly volatile stockpiles.

What they're saying:

Tony Vasquez, a 20-year veteran with the DPS Bomb Squad, said these kinds of hazardous discoveries happen regularly across Arizona due to the state's history with mining, land clearing and amateur blasting.

"As family members pass away, sometimes these things are passed down to the younger generations," Vasquez explained. "They don't know what to do with it, and they have us come out and mitigate it so that it's safe and it's no longer a hazard to the public."

The rusted refrigerator at the Subia Ranch near Clifton, Ariz., where property owners discovered a forgotten stash of highly unstable, decades-old dynamite. (Greenlee County Sheriff)

Why you should care:

Over time, aging dynamite breaks down, making it unpredictably sensitive to the slightest movement.

"When we deal with things like dynamite, they have a tendency to deteriorate over time, and as a result, they can become more sensitive and more dangerous," Vasquez warned. "The last thing we want is somebody handling it, not knowing what it is, and obviously potentially losing their life as a result."

Happy ending:

Bomb technicians safely detonated the entire stockpile directly on the ranch, eliminating the deadly threat before anyone got hurt.

Map of where a bomb squad detonated a fridge full of rotting dynamite: