State recommends max sentence for William Owen Hines for manslaughter of Preston Lord

The Brief The first of seven suspects in the Preston Lord case will be sentenced on May 2. The state is recommending a max sentence of 21 years for William Owen Hines, who pleaded guilty of manslaughter in March. Court documents reveal more of Hines' criminal past, including a drunk driving incident that left another driver in the ICU.



William Owen Hines pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2023 death of East Valley teen Preston Lord.

He is the first of seven suspects to take a plea deal in the case and is scheduled to appear before the court for sentencing on May 2.

What we know:

Hines has a lengthy criminal history the state is referring to as a path of destruction leading up to the death of Preston Lord.

The 19-year-old is facing between 10.5 to 21 years in prison.

In a March 4 hearing, Hines was seen in court apologizing.

"I do pray for forgiveness and one day I can make things right, but until then I will continue to make the world a better place," he said.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Hines has pleaded guilty in four separate cases, all of them taking place before he turned 18.

According to court records, his criminal history starts in November of 2022 with shoplifting, escalating to aggravated assault and reckless drunk driving, all before the October 2023 deadly beating of Preston Lord, which gained national attention.

We are now learning that Hines was involved in two brass knuckle beatings in November and December of 2022.

Court paperwork obtained by FOX 10 says Hines punched a victim nine times, while the victim was pinned down to a car.

In the summer of 2023, William Hines was drunk driving and made a left turn on a red arrow, right in front of another driver. The ensuing crash left the other driver in the ICU with a traumatic brain injury and onset seizures.

The state brings it up in their recommendation:

"After nearly ending another’s life, one would have expected Hines to change the he was on. Unfortunately, he chose not to."

Watch FOX 10 Phoenix live:

Big picture view:

All of this led up to the mob-style attack on Preston Lord when a group of men beat a single victim at an East Valley Halloween party.

Lord died at Phoenix Children's Hospital two days later.

Hines is the first among the seven suspects in the Preston Lord case taking a plea deal at the reduced charge of manslaughter.

William Owen Hines (left) will be sentenced on May 2 on manslaughter charges in the death of Preston Lord (center, right)

What's next:

In Hines' guilty plea he stated he was cleaning up his life and had not consumed alcohol in a year.

Hines jail phone calls state otherwise.

Court documents state Hines has been making, selling and drinking "hooch" - or homemade jail alcohol - for the last year.

Hours after the beating of Preston Lord, Hines is seen drinking a bottle of Tito's vodka in the driver seat.

And a week later a bottle of Jose Quervo tequila, again in the driver's seat.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos from the state's sentencing recommendation of William Owen Hines

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Hines will be sentenced to prison on the two most dangerous offenses: manslaughter and aggravated assault.

The state wants these sentences to be served consecutively and is recommending the maximum of 21 years.

They add that after 21 years Hines will have a second chance at life, something Preston will never have.

A second suspect in the case may take a plea deal at the end of the month.

The other side:

Supporters of Preston Lord will be in attendance at the sentence hearing and ask any supporters who go to wear orange in support.