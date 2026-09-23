Body found in west Phoenix road, investigation underway

The Brief A man believed to be hit by a car was found dead in the road on Sept. 23 near 107th Avenue and Broadway Road. Before finding the body, police say officers were investigating shots fired in the area. Two adults were detained at the crash scene, and police are investigating if the two scene are related.



Officers investigating a shots-fired call in west Phoenix on Wednesday found a body in the road and police are investigating if the two scenes are related.

What we know:

Just after midnight on Sept. 23, Phoenix police say officers were called to 107th Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of shots fired. As the officers were responding, they received another call of a car accident involving a pedestrian.

When officers got to that scene, they found a man dead on Broadway Road. The car involved was also found, and two adults inside were detained.

(KSAZ-TV)

"Currently investigators are looking into the order of events and if these two incidents are related," police said.

What we don't know:

No identities were released.

Traffic Restricted:

Broadway Road will be restricted for several hours between 99th and 107th Avenues. The public should avoid the area.

Map of the area where the body was found: