Body found in west Phoenix road, investigation underway
PHOENIX - Officers investigating a shots-fired call in west Phoenix on Wednesday found a body in the road and police are investigating if the two scenes are related.
What we know:
Just after midnight on Sept. 23, Phoenix police say officers were called to 107th Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of shots fired. As the officers were responding, they received another call of a car accident involving a pedestrian.
When officers got to that scene, they found a man dead on Broadway Road. The car involved was also found, and two adults inside were detained.
(KSAZ-TV)
"Currently investigators are looking into the order of events and if these two incidents are related," police said.
What we don't know:
No identities were released.
Traffic Restricted:
Broadway Road will be restricted for several hours between 99th and 107th Avenues. The public should avoid the area.
Map of the area where the body was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department provided information on this story to FOX 10.