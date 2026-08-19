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Extreme Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
4
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Buckeye/Avondale, Northwest Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Gila River Valley, Deer Valley, Tonopah Desert, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Cave Creek/New River, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, East Valley, Kofa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Central Phoenix, San Carlos, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Parker Valley, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 5:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 3:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Seen on TV: August 19

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated August 19, 2026 7:02 AM MST Published August 19, 2026 4:30 AM MST
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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Ninja Kidz Action Park

HonorHealth Research Institute Clinical Trials

Blue Donkey Greek Eats

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews