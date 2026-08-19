Seen on TV: August 19
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Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Ninja Kidz Action Park
- 245 E. Bell Rd., #50
- Phoenix, AZ 85022
- https://ninjakidzparks.com/locations/phoenix
HonorHealth Research Institute Clinical Trials
- Call 833-354-6667
- Email: clinicaltrials@HonorHealth.com
Blue Donkey Greek Eats
- 3120 S. Gilbert Rd.
- Chandler, AZ 85286
- https://www.bluedonkeygreats.com/