Seen on TV: August 19

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Wednesday, August 19, 2026

Ninja Kidz Action Park

245 E. Bell Rd., #50

Phoenix, AZ 85022

https://ninjakidzparks.com/locations/phoenix

HonorHealth Research Institute Clinical Trials

Blue Donkey Greek Eats

3120 S. Gilbert Rd.

Chandler, AZ 85286

https://www.bluedonkeygreats.com/

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