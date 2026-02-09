Nancy Guthrie: 2nd ransom deadline nears | Morning News Brief

article
PHOENIX - Latest on the search for Nancy Guthrie; 2 children hospitalized following shooting that killed woman west of the Valley; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, February 9, 2026.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie case
As crews continue to search for missing Nancy Guthrie, authorities reportedly face another looming deadline in the case.
2. Investigators return to Guthrie home
Investigators searched a septic tank and manhole at Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home Sunday, marking a shift in the eight-day search for the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.
3. Tonopah shooting sends kids to the hospital
An investigation remains ongoing, according to MCSO, after a shooting in the Tonopah area left one woman dead, and send a man and two children to the hospital.
4. Police investigate south Phoenix shooting
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix Police, following a shooting that happened late on Sunday.
5. Body found alongside Phoenix roadway
A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 24-year-old was discovered wrapped in material on the side of a road near 5600 West Broadway Road in Phoenix.
A look at your weather today
We're expecting some changes to our weather this week, including a chance for rain.
