Latest updates in Surprise baby taken hostage; Wildcat Fire grows near Bartlett Lake | Nightly Roundup

article

From the Wildcat Fire growing to approximately 5,000 acres near Bartlett Lake to the latest in the baby taken hostage by his father that ended in a massive house fire, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 18, 2024.

1. Wildcat Fire near Bartlett Lake grows to approximately 5,000 acres

Featured article

2. Suspect found dead after kidnapping and shooting his infant baby

Featured article

3. 1 officer bitten, 2 others assaulted by suspect in downtown Phoenix

Featured article

4. Another motorcycle crash leaves 1 person dead in Phoenix

Featured article

5. Robert F. Kennedy tries to get a spot on the Presidential debate stage

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight