Latest updates in Surprise baby taken hostage; Wildcat Fire grows near Bartlett Lake | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  May 18, 2024 8:05pm MST
PHOENIX - From the Wildcat Fire growing to approximately 5,000 acres near Bartlett Lake to the latest in the baby taken hostage by his father that ended in a massive house fire, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, May 18, 2024.

1. Wildcat Fire near Bartlett Lake grows to approximately 5,000 acres

Wildcat Fire grows to approximately 500, causes road closures near Bartlett Lake
Wildcat Fire grows to approximately 500, causes road closures near Bartlett Lake

The Wildcat Fire burning near Bartlett Lake has grown to nearly 500 acres.

2. Suspect found dead after kidnapping and shooting his infant baby

Suspect found dead in aftermath of hostage situation, house fire in Surprise: PD
Suspect found dead in aftermath of hostage situation, house fire in Surprise: PD

An infant has been shot several times and a suspect is barricaded inside a home in a neighborhood in Surprise.

3. 1 officer bitten, 2 others assaulted by suspect in downtown Phoenix

3 officers allegedly assaulted, 1 bitten by suspect in Phoenix
3 officers allegedly assaulted, 1 bitten by suspect in Phoenix

Police say a man assaulted three officers in downtown Phoenix on Saturday morning. The man was booked into jail and three officers were treated for injuries.

4. Another motorcycle crash leaves 1 person dead in Phoenix

Motorcycle crash in Phoenix leaves 1 person dead, latest in string of motorcycle crashes
Motorcycle crash in Phoenix leaves 1 person dead, latest in string of motorcycle crashes

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Phoenix, the latest in a string of fatal motorcycle crashes this month.

5. Robert F. Kennedy tries to get a spot on the Presidential debate stage

How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be at 1st debate
How Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could be at 1st debate

The first presidential debate is June 27, months earlier than in past elections. This has sent third party candidates, particularly Robert F. Kennedy Jr., scrambling to meet qualifications.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Morning Weather Forecast - 5/18/24

Triple-digit high temperatures in store today.