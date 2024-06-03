Excessive Heat Watch issued for 12 Arizona counties

An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for a dozen Arizona counties as temperatures could reach 113°F in some parts of the state this week.

"High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts," NWS Phoenix wrote on X.

Which counties are included in the warning?

Cochise (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)

Coconino (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)

Gila (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)

Graham (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)

Greenlee (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)

La Paz (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)

Maricopa (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)

Pima (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)

Pinal (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)

Santa Cruz (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)

Yavapai (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m. June 7)

Yuma (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mohave County. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 5 and expires at 9 p.m. on June 7.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

The above heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.