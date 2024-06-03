Excessive Heat Watch issued for 12 Arizona counties
PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for a dozen Arizona counties as temperatures could reach 113°F in some parts of the state this week.
"High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts," NWS Phoenix wrote on X.
Which counties are included in the warning?
- Cochise (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
- Coconino (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
- Gila (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
- Graham (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
- Greenlee (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
- La Paz (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
- Maricopa (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
- Pima (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
- Pinal (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
- Santa Cruz (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
- Yavapai (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m. June 7)
- Yuma (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mohave County. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 5 and expires at 9 p.m. on June 7.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map
The above heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.