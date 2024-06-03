Excessive Heat Watch issued for 12 Arizona counties

Expand / Collapse search
Published  June 3, 2024 10:16am MST
PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for a dozen Arizona counties as temperatures could reach 113°F in some parts of the state this week.

"High temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday at between 109-113 degrees across the lower deserts," NWS Phoenix wrote on X.

Which counties are included in the warning?

  • Cochise (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
  • Coconino (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
  • Gila (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
  • Graham (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
  • Greenlee (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
  • La Paz (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
  • Maricopa (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
  • Pima (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
  • Pinal (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)
  • Santa Cruz (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m June 7)
  • Yavapai (10 a.m. June 6 through 8 p.m. June 7)
  • Yuma (10 a.m. June 5 through 8 p.m. June 7)

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for Mohave County. It goes into effect at 10 a.m. on June 5 and expires at 9 p.m. on June 7.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

The above heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.