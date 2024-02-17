Missing Arizona killer found; roommate arrested in elderly man's murder | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a convicted killer who is now in custody after disappearing from a Phoenix halfway house to a woman's arrest in the murder of her elderly roommate, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 17, 2024.
1. Missing Arizona murderer captured
Cahill was serving a sentence of 25 years to life for the murder of Mary-Rita Yates, who was 39 years old when she was stabbed to death on Dec. 3, 1979.
2. 93-year-old Arizona man killed, roommate arrested
A woman accused of killing her elderly roommate north of Phoenix has bee
3. Gen Z says no to New York and California
Gen Zers have their sights set on one state in particular, where that generation was more likely to move to more than any other state in 2022.
4. Man allegedly threatened to kill Maricopa woman
A California man who allegedly threatened to kill a woman and chased her and her children down a street in Maricopa has been arrested.
5. Man stole semi-truck, said he needed a ride home: sheriff
"Mr. Walker admitted to stealing the vehicle and advised that the Corvettes were not the reason and that he needed a truck to get home as he had just been released from prison," the sheriff's office said.
Your weekend freeway closures
Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Feb. 16-19)
I-10 eastbound lanes will be shut down between SR 51 and US 60 for work on the Broadway Curve project. The closure begins at 10pm Feb. 16 and ends at 4am Feb. 19. EB US60 will be closed between L202 and Crismon Rd. 9pm Friday to 5am Monday.
Also, your weather forecast
Morning Weather Forecast - 2/17/24
Mostly sunny skies in the Valley with a high in the mid 70s.