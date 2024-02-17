Missing Arizona killer found; roommate arrested in elderly man's murder | Nightly Roundup

From a convicted killer who is now in custody after disappearing from a Phoenix halfway house to a woman's arrest in the murder of her elderly roommate, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, February 17, 2024.

1. Missing Arizona murderer captured

2. 93-year-old Arizona man killed, roommate arrested

3. Gen Z says no to New York and California

4. Man allegedly threatened to kill Maricopa woman

5. Man stole semi-truck, said he needed a ride home: sheriff

Your weekend freeway closures

Also, your weather forecast