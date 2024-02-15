Bisbee buildings burned in Main Street fire

Two buildings went up in flames Wednesday night in the historic town of Bisbee.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and damaged two stores – Bisbee Oil & Vinegar and the Many Fine Things Gallery.

Bricks from the buildings reportedly fell onto the street during the fire. No one was hurt.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A fire burned two buildings on Main Street in Bisbee, AZ, on Feb. 14. (Mayor Ken Budge)

"A tragic fire on Main street tonight. Was held from spreading with heroic effort from our Firefighters and help from many other departments. The burned buildings walls are unstable, so Main street will be affected until things can be made safe. The safety of people, cars and etc are the top priority for now. We will know more once a better assessment can be made," Bisbee Mayor Ken Budge wrote on Facebook.

Main Street remains closed on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Map of Main Street