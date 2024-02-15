Expand / Collapse search

Deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix; unsettling discovery made in Mesa | Nightly Roundup

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a disturbing discovery in Mesa to a fire that has damaged historical buildings in Southern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 15, 2024.

1. Deadly crash involving garbage truck in Phoenix

Featured

Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD
article

Woman dead following north Phoenix pedestrian crash involving city garbage truck: PD

One person is dead, according to police, following a crash in north Phoenix involving a city garbage truck.

2. Unsettling discovery at East Valley auto shop

Featured

Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested
article

Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested

The owner of the auto shop, 45-year-old Eddie Meadows, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges. A second suspect, 40-year-old Tara Montgomery, was also arrested. She is accused of drug charges.

3. Fire damages historic Southern Arizona buildings

Featured

Bisbee buildings burned in Main Street fire
article

Bisbee buildings burned in Main Street fire

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and damaged two stores – Bisbee Oil & Vinegar and the Many Fine Things Gallery.

4. Update on body found in Pinal County

Featured

PCSO identifies dead body found near Queen Valley
article

PCSO identifies dead body found near Queen Valley

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office have identified the person whose body was found in a desert area near the community of Queen Valley earlier this month.

5. Preston Lord latest

Featured

Preston Lord's cause of death ruled a homicide by medical examiner
article

Preston Lord's cause of death ruled a homicide by medical examiner

Preston Lord's cause of death has been ruled a homicide by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 2/15/2024

There could be a slim chance for showers for next week, but otherwise, we are expecting days of warmer weather.