Deadly pedestrian crash in north Phoenix; unsettling discovery made in Mesa | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a disturbing discovery in Mesa to a fire that has damaged historical buildings in Southern Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 15, 2024.
1. Deadly crash involving garbage truck in Phoenix
Featured
One person is dead, according to police, following a crash in north Phoenix involving a city garbage truck.
2. Unsettling discovery at East Valley auto shop
Featured
The owner of the auto shop, 45-year-old Eddie Meadows, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges. A second suspect, 40-year-old Tara Montgomery, was also arrested. She is accused of drug charges.
3. Fire damages historic Southern Arizona buildings
Featured
The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 14 and damaged two stores – Bisbee Oil & Vinegar and the Many Fine Things Gallery.
4. Update on body found in Pinal County
Featured
Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office have identified the person whose body was found in a desert area near the community of Queen Valley earlier this month.
5. Preston Lord latest
Featured
Preston Lord's cause of death has been ruled a homicide by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 2/15/2024
There could be a slim chance for showers for next week, but otherwise, we are expecting days of warmer weather.