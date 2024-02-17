Man stole semi packed with Corvettes because he needed a ride home: sheriff

A man accused of stealing a semi-truck in Arizona that was hauling over $1 million worth of high-end sports cars has been arrested.

The suspect, 23-year-old Isaiah Walker of Lawton, Oklahoma, allegedly stole the semi from a truck stop near Willcox on Feb. 15 after throwing the driver out of the cab.

After stealing the semi, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office says Walker drove off with 10 Chevrolet C8 Corvettes, which are valued at over $1.25 million.

A deputy spotted the semi, but Walker refused to pull over.

"The stolen vehicle began driving recklessly which caused vehicles to leave the roadway," the sheriff's office said.

The semi was eventually stopped and Walker was taken into custody.

Isaiah Walker, 23, allegedly stole a semi truck that was hauling 10 Corvettes valued at over $1.25 million. (Cochise County Sheriffs Office)

"Mr. Walker admitted to stealing the vehicle and advised that the Corvettes were not the reason and that he needed a truck to get home as he had just been released from prison," the sheriff's office said.

Walker was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges.