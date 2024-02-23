Arizona woman accused of nearly 150 animal cruelty charges

A southern Arizona woman was arrested on nearly 150 counts of animal abuse cruelty charges.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Jill Houchens was arrested on Feb. 19 following reports of animals living in unsanitary conditions in her home in Hereford.

"The initial report indicated that several animals were on the property and significant unsanitary conditions inside and outside of the home as well as reports of deceased animals inside of a freezer in the home," the sheriff's office said.

After serving a search warrant on Houchens' home, deputies found several animals being kept in areas "filled with feces." There was also no water or food readily available for any of the animals.

Twenty-four animals were removed from the home, including five that were dead. Eight of the animals required medical attention.

"Ms. Houchens has reportedly been known to operate an animal rescue and provide pet sitting services in and around Cochise County," the sheriff's office said.

Jill Houchens (Cochise County Sheriff)

Houchens was booked into jail. She is accused of 27 felony counts and 119 misdemeanors related to animal cruelty and neglect.