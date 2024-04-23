Man killed in Bowers Fire in Cochise County after he tried to stop spreading flames

An 81-year-old man died from injuries he sustained while trying to prevent a fire from spreading on his property in Cochise County, the sheriff's office said.

That fire is known by authorities as the Bowers Fire. So far, it's burned 28 acres.

The fire started on the evening of Monday, April 22, when the sheriff's office said, "81-year-old Neil Edward Hesse, and his 52-year-old son were at their residence on Bowers Road working with a grinder when sparks initiated a brush fire."

When sheriff's deputies arrived to the burning flames, they apparently heard several explosions, which were identified as propane tanks that were stored on the property.

"As the two men attempted to contain the fire, both received serious burn and smoke injuries resulting in transport to Tucson hospitals for care," Cochise County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before noon on April 23, the sheriff's office got word that Hesse didn't survive his injuries.

Evacuations for this fire were in place, but they've since been lifted.

Map of the area where the fire started: