Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
4
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim

Marijuana recall in Arizona; 'Croc Bandit' arrested | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  May 6, 2024 6:14pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a recall affecting certain marijuana products in Arizona to the arrest of a man police in a Northwest Valley city believe to be the ‘Croc Bandit,’ here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 6, 2024.

1. Marijuana recall in Arizona

Featured

Arizona marijuana recall: Certain products may be contaminated with fungus
article

Arizona marijuana recall: Certain products may be contaminated with fungus

An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling products that may be contaminated with a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections.

2. New group of COVID variants spreading across the US

Featured

COVID-19 variants called FLiRT are spreading across US
article

COVID-19 variants called FLiRT are spreading across US

The COVID-19 variants, nicknamed FLiRT, account for about one in four infections. Here's what to know.

3. ‘Croc Bandit’ arrested

Featured

Man believed to be 'Croc Bandit' arrested by Surprise Police
article

Man believed to be 'Croc Bandit' arrested by Surprise Police

Surprise Police say they have arrested a man who they believe is the so-called 'Croc Bandit.' The Croc Bandit is accused of causing criminal damage to a number of businesses, one of which was captured by a surveillance camera.

4. Latest on the Chad Daybell trial

Featured

Chad Daybell trial: Lori Vallow's niece, Melani Pawlowski, testifies
article

Chad Daybell trial: Lori Vallow's niece, Melani Pawlowski, testifies

On Monday, Lori Vallow’s niece, Melani Pawlowski, who did not testify in her trial last year, spoke during day 17 of Chad Daybell's trial. The prosecution also revealed bombshell recordings that were used to help investigators.

5. Suspect hospitalized following barricade situation

Featured

Domestic dispute suspect hospitalized following barricade inside Glendale home: PD
article

Domestic dispute suspect hospitalized following barricade inside Glendale home: PD

A man has been taken to the hospital following a domestic dispute that ended with a barricade situation in Glendale, according to police.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 5/6/2024