Marijuana recall in Arizona; 'Croc Bandit' arrested | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a recall affecting certain marijuana products in Arizona to the arrest of a man police in a Northwest Valley city believe to be the ‘Croc Bandit,’ here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, May 6, 2024.
1. Marijuana recall in Arizona
An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling products that may be contaminated with a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections.
2. New group of COVID variants spreading across the US
The COVID-19 variants, nicknamed FLiRT, account for about one in four infections. Here's what to know.
3. ‘Croc Bandit’ arrested
Surprise Police say they have arrested a man who they believe is the so-called 'Croc Bandit.' The Croc Bandit is accused of causing criminal damage to a number of businesses, one of which was captured by a surveillance camera.
4. Latest on the Chad Daybell trial
On Monday, Lori Vallow’s niece, Melani Pawlowski, who did not testify in her trial last year, spoke during day 17 of Chad Daybell's trial. The prosecution also revealed bombshell recordings that were used to help investigators.
5. Suspect hospitalized following barricade situation
A man has been taken to the hospital following a domestic dispute that ended with a barricade situation in Glendale, according to police.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Evening Weather Forecast - 5/6/2024