Domestic dispute suspect hospitalized following barricade inside Glendale home: PD

Glendale Police officials say the suspect in a barricade situation on May 6 has been taken to the hospital for treatment,

The incident unfolded in the area of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Police say the suspect, who did not live at the home, rammed a car into the garage before entering the home, where a dispute happened.

"Officers were able to safely evacuate the individuals inside the home, but the suspect barricaded himself inside," read a portion of the statement. "Eventually, officers utilized a K-9 unit to apprehend the suspect."

The suspect has a child in common with a woman who lives at the home.

"Once released, the suspect will be booked on multiple felony charges," police wrote.

