Arizona marijuana recall: Certain products may be contaminated with fungus

An Arizona marijuana establishment is voluntarily recalling products that may be contaminated with a fungus that can cause allergic reactions or infections.

What is being recalled?

The Arizona Department of Health Services says The Flower Shop's Onion Bhaji, batch number OBHA111423, is being recalled after testing positive for Aspergillus.

As of May 6, no illnesses have been reported.

AZDHS says they contacted the facility that produced the marijuana products after learning of the potential contamination.

"The licensee took immediate action to work with all distribution and retail partners to remove any potentially impacted products from store shelves," AZDHS said.

What should you do with the recalled marijuana?

You should not consume it and throw it away. If you have already consumed the products, AZDHS advises you to contact your healthcare provider.

What is Aspergillus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aspergillus is a mold that can affect the respiratory system. The mold exists both indoors and outdoors.

"Most strains of this mold are harmless, but a few can cause serious illnesses when people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease or asthma inhale their fungal spores," the Mayo Clinic wrote on its website.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Aspergillus can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis.

"In certain people, Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs," the Cleveland Clinic wrote on its website.

In some cases, however, aspergillosis could recur, and some types of Aspergillosis can be very hard to cure.