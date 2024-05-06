Man believed to be 'Croc Bandit' arrested by Surprise Police

Police in Surprise have identified a man who they believe to be the so-called ‘Croc Bandit.'

In a brief post made to X (formerly Twitter), Surprise Police say Richard Elizondo was taken into custody on the afternoon of May 6.

"The ‘Croc Bandit’ will be charged with multiple counts of criminal damage to 10 different businesses," read a portion of the post.

Richard Elizondo (Courtesy: Surprise Police Department)

According to our earlier report, the businesses were damaged on April 29. One of the incidents happened around 1:00 a.m. in the area of Litchfield and Bell roads, and the suspect was seen in surveillance video using a shovel, which he's accused of using to break glass doors and windows at several businesses.