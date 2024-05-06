Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
4
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 1:00 PM MDT until TUE 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim

Man believed to be 'Croc Bandit' arrested by Surprise Police

By
Published  May 6, 2024 5:24pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise have identified a man who they believe to be the so-called ‘Croc Bandit.'

In a brief post made to X (formerly Twitter), Surprise Police say Richard Elizondo was taken into custody on the afternoon of May 6.

"The ‘Croc Bandit’ will be charged with multiple counts of criminal damage to 10 different businesses," read a portion of the post.

Richard Elizondo (Courtesy: Surprise Police Department)

Richard Elizondo (Courtesy: Surprise Police Department)

According to our earlier report, the businesses were damaged on April 29. One of the incidents happened around 1:00 a.m. in the area of Litchfield and Bell roads, and the suspect was seen in surveillance video using a shovel, which he's accused of using to break glass doors and windows at several businesses.