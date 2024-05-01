'Croc Bandit' sought by Surprise Police after allegedly damaging businesses

A suspect Surprise Police have dubbed the "Croc Bandit" is sought after he allegedly damaged at least eight business storefronts on April 29.

The incidents happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Litchfield and Bell roads.

"The male subject wore glasses, a black tee-shirt, black shorts, and dark-colored ‘Croc’ style sandals," said Surprise Police Sgt. Rick Hernandez.

The suspect is seen in surveillance video using a shovel which he's accused of using to break glass doors and windows at several businesses.

Anyone with information on who this is and/or the incidents is asked to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-TIPS or crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

