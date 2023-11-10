Navajo Christmas Airlift: 70 pilots from Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado collect gift donations

On Nov. 10, pilots from a number of states, including Arizona, took part in the Navajo Christmas airlift.

"The airlift is something that started back in 1984," said Major David Roden.

The Navajo Christmas Airlift was started by the McColley family to connect pilots from Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

"Betty and Richard McColley had eight airplanes, and they collected donations," said Roden.

The donations are collected by pilots and flown to Winslow, Arizona or Gallup, New Mexico for families living on the Navajo reservation.

"Towels, linens, quilts, pillows, toys for the kids," said Roden.

On Friday, all the items were being flown on a Cessna 182 with Civil Air Patrol pilots Roden and Captain John Giddings.

"I first heard about the airlift about five years ago," he said.

Giddings said this is his third year and "It's a great fund to contribute to something like this."

"It serves a good purpose, and I'm happy to do it," said Roden. "It's fulfilling. I enjoy it."

Once the items are delivered, the Southwest Indian Foundation picks them up.

"They'll sort through them and prepare them as presents for Christmas," said Roden.

In all, 70 pilots will make nearly 100 flights to Winslow or Gallup this weekend.

"The aviation community is a pretty tight-knit group and always willing to step up to help the community and that’s what Civil Air Patrol does," said Giddings. "We’re here to serve the community in the country."

"Service before self. It’s a mission Maj. Roden and Capt. Giddings live by, and you can see proof in that right now as they take off for the 38th Navajo Christmas airlift.