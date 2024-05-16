Woman accused of stealing items from Glendale storage facility

article

A woman is behind bars after being accused of breaking into more than a dozen storage lockers.

It happened earlier on May 10 at a storage facility in Glendale and all of it was caught on camera.

After noticing several locks had been cut, a manager called police and by the end of the day, the suspect was in handcuffs.

An empty pickup truck was noticed near the facility at 43rd and Glendale avenues on May 10. Two hours later, it was filled to the brim and was seen driving away.

Police say 15 storage units were burglarized after locks were snapped with a bolt cutter. Clothes and cologne were some of the expensive items investigators say were stolen out of the units.

"We see every storage unit has a lock or some sort of mechanism to prevent people from getting in there, not to mention other security cameras," Glendale Police officer Moroni Menendez said.

Besides security footage, how was she caught?

The burglary was basically doomed from the start, police say.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Vanessa Trujillo, used her own code to enter the facility. Security cameras and detective work did the rest.

She was tracked down near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue before the day ended.

"You rely on people's good nature, but unfortunately there are some bad people with bad intentions," Menendez said.

Police say they found the stolen items in the truck, which was also stolen. More items were found inside her apartment.

Police also believe Trujillo was likely planning to sell the items and that she has a record for similar crimes. One of the lockers she allegedly broke into was her own.

Map of where the burglary took place: