George Kelly won't be retried; woman seeks accountability following dog attack | Nightly Roundup

Updated  April 29, 2024 6:22pm MST
PHOENIX - From the aftermath of the George Kelly trial to a shooting that left 3 law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 29, 2024.

1. Woman asks dog owner to take accountability following attack

Chandler dog attack: Woman asks unknown owners to take accountability to prevent another attack
Chandler dog attack: Woman asks unknown owners to take accountability to prevent another attack

A woman is suffering after a vicious dog attack in Chandler. Police arrived to find the victim bleeding, with the dog’s owner nowhere to be seen. "I said, ‘You’re just going to leave me here?'"

2. George Kelly: Prosecutors make decision after mistrial was declared in case

George Kelly: Prosecutors will not re-try Arizona rancher accused of murder
George Kelly: Prosecutors will not re-try Arizona rancher accused of murder

Prosecutors opted not to re-try the Southern Arizona rancher a week after a mistrial was declared. George Kelly was charged with second-degree murder in the 2023 shooting of a Mexican national.

3. Shooting kills UArizona students

University of Arizona student killed in quadruple shooting
University of Arizona student killed in quadruple shooting

A 20-year-old woman who was a student at the University of Arizona was killed in a quadruple shooting in Tucson early Sunday morning. Three others, including a teen, were also hurt.

4. Law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina

Charlotte shooting: 3 law officers killed while serving warrant
Charlotte shooting: 3 law officers killed while serving warrant

Three law enforcement officers, including a deputy U.S. marshal, were shot and killed Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, federal authorities said.

5. Are changes on the way for Southwest Airlines?

Southwest considering changing its boarding and pick-your-seat processes
Southwest considering changing its boarding and pick-your-seat processes

Get ready for changes in boarding and seating at Southwest Airlines.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 4/29/2024

We are expecting temperatures in the 90s this week for the Phoenix area.