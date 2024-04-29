George Kelly won't be retried; woman seeks accountability following dog attack | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the aftermath of the George Kelly trial to a shooting that left 3 law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 29, 2024.
1. Woman asks dog owner to take accountability following attack
A woman is suffering after a vicious dog attack in Chandler. Police arrived to find the victim bleeding, with the dog’s owner nowhere to be seen. "I said, ‘You’re just going to leave me here?'"
2. George Kelly: Prosecutors make decision after mistrial was declared in case
Prosecutors opted not to re-try the Southern Arizona rancher a week after a mistrial was declared. George Kelly was charged with second-degree murder in the 2023 shooting of a Mexican national.
3. Shooting kills UArizona students
A 20-year-old woman who was a student at the University of Arizona was killed in a quadruple shooting in Tucson early Sunday morning. Three others, including a teen, were also hurt.
4. Law enforcement officers killed in North Carolina
Three law enforcement officers, including a deputy U.S. marshal, were shot and killed Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, federal authorities said.
5. Are changes on the way for Southwest Airlines?
Get ready for changes in boarding and seating at Southwest Airlines.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 4/29/2024
We are expecting temperatures in the 90s this week for the Phoenix area.