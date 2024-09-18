3 found dead in house fire west of Buckeye, sheriff says

The Brief Three people are dead after a fire broke out at a home near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road. The victims have not been identified. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Three people are dead after a fire broke out on Wednesday at a home in the far west Valley.

The fire happened on Sept.18 outside the community of Arlington, near 355th Avenue and Elliot Road.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office initially said there were "possible deceased individuals" in the home. MCSO later confirmed three people were found dead inside a detached structure.

The victims have not been identified.

MCSO says their investigation is evolving, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

