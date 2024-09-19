Arizona couple accused in Jan. 6 riot following tips to FBI, search warrants

Image 1 of 11 ▼

A Phoenix couple is accused of being part of the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in 2021, according to federal court documents.

David and Kiera Pracht, originally from Illinois, are accused of entering and remaining in restricted buildings or grounds without lawful authority to do so; intentionally impeding or disrupting orderly conduct of government business; willfully and knowingly using abusive and/or threatening language and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct "at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building …"

Following the deadly riot, the FBI asked the public for tips to identify the hundreds of people protesting President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

Jan. 6 marked the date that Congress held a joint session to certify election results. It's now better known for rioters breaking into the United States Capitol.

"On or about January 11, 2021, a member of the public provided the FBI with an online tip containing a screenshot of a Facebook posting. The tipster included the following information: ‘The screen shot is a post on Facebook of someone I know who was at the Capitol building to protest and got inside. It is directly from her Facebook and her husband Dave Prachet [sic] was with her.’ Through open-source database checks, I confirmed that K. PRACHT is married to D. PRACHT.," the federal court document read.

Search warrants were served on Facebook accounts, cell phone records and email addresses.

On Jan. 5, a day before the riot, Kiera wrote on her Facebook profile, "DC....here we come!! #StopTheSteal #Trump2020 #4moreyears," the court document said.

David is seen in several images from the day of the riot wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that read "INDICT THE BIG GUY."

